Bruins Daily: Gruden; Tkachuk Rumors, Hockey Canada Disgraced

The NHL trade rumour circuit exploded on Wednesday as news broke that Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk informed the team that he will not re-sign with them.

That, Boston Bruins news, more NHL trade rumours and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins hired one of their former defencemen, John Gruden (not the football coach!) as their new assistant coach.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Per our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner, if the New York Islanders want to acquire Matthew Tkachuk on the NHL trade market, trading Mathew Barzal for him would defeat the purpose of the trade.

PGH: Our man in Pitt, Dan Kingerski, takes a look at current and former Pittsburgh Penguins unrestricted free agents still out there.

PHI: In the second of a Philly Hockey Now two-part series of interviews with new Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella, Torts shows his soft side.

WSH: No surprise that Putin Puppet Alexander Ovechkin won’t have any problems leaving Russia to return to the NHL in a month or so.

DET: Should former Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood be in the Hockey Hall of Fame?

COL: As a result of the Colorado Avalanche trying to re-sign centre Nazem Kadri, Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard has been in plenty of NHL trade rumours. Adrian Dater says such a trade makes no sense for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

SJS: Multiple sources tell San Jose Hockey Now that the San Jose Sharks have interviewed Spencer Carbery to be their new head coach.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: According to former Montreal Canadiens goalie coach Stephane Waite, Carey Price should be good to go for the start of the season. With Price’s focus still on winning a Stanley Cup though, could he find himself on the NHL trade market?

VAN: Good on my colleague and longtime buddy Rob Simpson for his continued coverage of the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal and calling them to the carpet. Sorry if you don’t like reading it or it makes you uncomfortable, but how do you think the victim feels as she is openly shamed by so many right now?

CAL: As we mentioned above, Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk is officially on the NHL trade market and after losing Johnny Gaudreau and now Tkachuk, are the Flames headed for a forced rebuild?

NHL