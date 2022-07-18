Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Contract; Ahcan; Dubois; NHL Trade Rumors

Should Boston Bruins fans be worried about contract extension talks between the Bruins and David Pastrnak and could the team ever move him on the NHL trade market?

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Could contract extension talks between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak wind up going the way talks went between the Calgary Flames and Johnny Gaudreau? If so, could the Bruins move Pastrnak on the NHL trade market before next July 1?

The Boston Bruins locked up defenseman Jack Ahcan to a one-year contract.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders have been linked to Nazem Kadri on the NHL free agent but could they end up facilitating Kadri going back to the Colorado Avalanche on the NHL trade market?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins were busy on the NHL trade market on Saturday, acquiring Petry from the Canadiens and defenseman Ty Smith from the New Jersey Devils. Now the question is, whom do both rearguards play with?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers fans are ticked off their team didn’t make more of an effort to sign Johnny Gaudreau but Calgary Flames fans are livid Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets instead of the Flyers.

WSH: Former Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek has elected to go to arbitration with the New Jersey Devils.

FLA: After losing forward Claude Giroux to the Ottawa Senators, the Florida Panthers keep adding former Senators via NHL free agency.

DET: Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent defenseman Jake Walman has opted for arbitration.

SJS: Newly acquired San Jose Sharks forward Luke Kunin is ready to realize his potential with his new team.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Winnipeg Jets centre and Quebec native Pierre-Luc Dubois continues to do everything he can to become a Montreal Canadiens player via the NHL trade market.

VAN: An assortment of British Columbia natives and a former Vancouver Canucks player could be named in the Hockey Canada rape scandal.

CAL: Have the Calgary Flames learned their lesson from the Johnny Gaudreau experience and will they apply it in contract talks with Matthew Tkachuk?

NHL

Mattias Janmark to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. The Edmonton Oilers have signed forwardto a one-year, $1.25 million contract.