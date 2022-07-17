Bruins Daily: Bruins May Lose Assistant Coach And Scout To Sharks

Are the Boston Bruins about to lose another assistant coach and a valued amateur scout as well?

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins may lose another assistant head coach this week as Joe Sacco is set to interview for the head coaching job with the San Jose Sharks.

Speaking of the Sharks, they are also set to hire longtime NCAA scout for the Boston Bruins Scott Fitzgerald. Per our man in San Jose, Sheng Peng, Fitzgerald could be named as the new director of scouting for the Sharks.

My partner-in-scribe at BHN, Joe Haggerty, gives his final report from Boston Bruins development camp

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders are reportedly in the Nazem Kadri Sweepstakes but does he make sense for them right now?

PGH: What NHL trade grade did the Pittsburgh Penguins get for their two trades they made on Saturday?

WSH: Could we see a father-son duo for the Washington Capitals soon?

DET: Former Winnipeg Jets teammates Andrew Copp and Ben Chiarot are now reunited as Detroit Red Wings teammates.

COL: Another day goes by and still no word on whether or not Nazem Kadri will return to the Colorado Avalanche.

SJS: Here’s the San Jose Sharks perspective on the potential hiring of Joe Sacco as their new head coach.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager finally found what he believed to be the right fit for Jeff Petry and his team on the NHL trade market. Late Saturday afternoon, Hughes sent Petry and centre Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Montreal native and defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round pick.

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks have been busy signing and acquiring Russians on the NHL trade market. So who’s their best Russian player?

CAL: Will the Calgary Flames avoid another Johnny Gaudreau nightmare with Matthew Tkachuk? If they can’t sign the rugged and high-scoring winger, they better get something for him on the NHL trade market before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

NHL

The Hockey Canada rape scandal is far from over and it appears the Canadian government is poised to finally punish those responsible.