Final Thoughts From Boston Bruins Development Camp

The winning 3-on-3 Boston Bruins development camp squad won it with a Marc McLaughlin rocket in OT. Matthew Poitras, Dans Locmelis, Riley Duran, Mason Langenbrunner, Marc McLaughlin, Quinn Olson, Michael Callahan and Phillip Svedeback 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c2tpQyfGzZ — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 15, 2022

Truly, though, this team won because it featured a number of the best performers over the course of the week. Olson got better as the week went along and had an excellent Friday session where he was in the middle of a great offensively, including this quick feed to Poitras for a goal during the small area games.

Quinn Olson & Matthew Poitras teaming up for a Poitras snipe during 3-on-3 play. Strong final days for both players. Langenbrunner on Poitras: “His (hockey) sense & his willingness to play inside really stood out to me” pic.twitter.com/GhVyhV0hmT — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 15, 2022

Poitras was good all week with creativity and great on-ice vision that translated into some really slick passing and playmaking along with finding his offense on plenty of occasions. McLaughlin was one of the best players in the camp as he should be given his NHL time last season and continues to show that he can make things happen with his excellent shot. Locmelis was another player that was good all week showing excellent hands and offensive skills. Poitras and Locmelis give a lot of optimism to the group of players that Boston selected in the draft last weekend in Montreal. Riley Duran got noticeably better as the week went along coming off a long stretch where he hadn’t been hockey since the Providence College season ended, and by midweek was playing the power game that Boston envisions for him as a 6-foot-2 forward with strength, skill and physicality. Svedeback was the camp’s best goalie in this humble hockey writer’s eyes. None of the Boston Bruins goalie prospects looked like they’re going to be a Jeremy Swayman-level ace, but Svedeback showed notable battle levels in all practice situations and made some excellent saves.