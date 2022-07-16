Bruins Daily: Development Camp; NHL Free Agent Rumors

The Boston Bruins concluded their development camp Friday and one prospect who didn’t skate was still able to learn a lot.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins prospect and Ohio State defenceman Mason Lohrei is recovering from knee surgery but was still learning plenty at Boston Bruins development camp.

University of North Dakota’s Riese Gaber was a Boston Bruins development camp invite who really impressed this past week.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders fans can sympathize with Calgary Flames fans who are distraught over Johnny Gaudreau leaving them for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

PGH: We’re three days into NHL free agency and there’s still plenty of players available. What gives?

PHI: Has the time come for Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost to realize his potential?

WSH: The Washington Capitals have had a solid offseason so far and it appears it was almost even better.

FLA: New Florida Panthers draft pick Jack Divine is hoping he can prove all the teams that let him slide to the seventh round wrong.

DET: Detroit Red Wings 19-year-old prospect defenseman Simon Edvinsson is 6-foot-5 and 203 pounds. …and he’s still growing!

COL: Are the Colorado Avalanche now a favorite to UFA centre Nazem Kadri?

SJS: The scouts are giving the San Jose Sharks high grades for their NHL Draft picks.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes believes he got a ‘difference maker’ when he drafted Juraj Slafkovsky first overall at the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7.

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks are set to have a battle for who will back up Thatcher Demko this coming season.

CAL: Could the Calgary Flames end up signing another star player that already spurned them once?

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year contract with a $2.1 million salary cap hit.