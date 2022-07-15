Boston Bruins
Thoughts From Boston Bruins Development Camp, Day 4
BRIGHTON, MA – Here are some thoughts and observations from the third and fourth days of Boston Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena.
- Some pretty good players among the undrafted camp invites. We’ve spent plenty of time talking about the University of North Dakota’s Riese Gaber, who is going to have several teams trying to sign him when he finishes up his college hockey season this upcoming year. He’s just 5-foot-8 and 161 pounds as a 21-year-old college player, but he’s shifty, strong on his skates, creative offensively and has dominated during the actual small area and battle drills. On a 3-on-3 shift the other day, he created three scoring chances on this one shift on video and came out of a scrum with the puck despite being the smallest guy going after the puck. Another player that stood out was P-Bruins forward Jamie Engelbert during the small area drills with his finish and strength around the net. He finished one o the battle drill sessions by popping in two goals on one shift by using his 6-foot-4 frame as an advantage over his smaller fellow prospects.
Undrafted University of North Dakota forward Riese Gaber has had a very good week at Bruins development camp. Shifty, creative & strong on his skates, he creates 3 scoring chances on this 3-on-3 shift. Also comes out of pile w/the puck as smallest guy in the scrum #hockeyplayer pic.twitter.com/0HDHsnz2BP
— Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 13, 2022
- Thursday was a very good day for Woburn native Riley Duran. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has worked hard throughout camp, but really popped on Thursday during the battle drills. His final shift during 3-on-3 drills he blew another prospect off the puck and then drove to the net before ripping one under the bar while cutting to the post. In one sequence he showed off the power, the physicality and the offensive finish around the net that the B’s projected for him when they drafted him. It’s going to be a big summer for Duran, who is headed off with Ty Gallagher to the US World Junior team tryouts with a chance to play for Team USA next month.
- Bruins prospects that had good days on Wednesday and Thursday: Riley Duran, Andre Gasseau, Oskar Jellvik, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Quinn Olson, Jackson Edward and Ty Gallagher.
- Apropos of nothing, but Marc McLaughlin hits the post a ton during the drills where he’s ripping off quick shots. He can absolutely rocket the puck just as he showed during his NHL stint with Boston last season.
- Matthew Poitras has looked good to me over the course of four days. We saw highlights of him shooting the puck and there’s been plenty of talk about his skating, but the second-round puck shows a lot of playmaking ability with his passing and on-ice vision. He and Riese Gaber have executed some of the best passes for scoring chances that we’ve seen in the four days at development camp.
- Of the Boston Bruins goalie prospects, it’s been tough to tell. Of the four I’ve noticed Philip Svedeback the most for good reasons and bad reasons. He’s let up some easy ones, but he also shows that constant battle for the pucks in the battle areas, even during practice, that all good NHL goalies have to have.
