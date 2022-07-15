Bruins Daily: Sweeney Failing? Zacha; NHL Trade, Free Agent Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was active on the NHL trade market Wednesday but so far his offseason leaves a lot to be desired.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

New Boston Bruins centre Pavel Zacha is no stranger to the city of Boston.

Danielle Marmer is now the first female to be hired into the hockey ops department for the Boston Bruins.

My partner-in-scribe at BHN, Joe Haggerty, did not have a good review of Don Sweeney‘s offseason thus far.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Should the New York Islanders have been more focused on acquiring new Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty on the NHL trade market?

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall is handcuffed into making shrewd moves on the NHL trade and free agent markets.

PHI: Are the Philadelphia Flyers in tank mode for Connor Bedard?

WSH: The Washington Capitals continued their impressive offseason by signing centre Ryan Strome.

FLA: Boston native and former Boston College forward Colin White is getting a fresh start with the Florida Panthers.

DET: Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has used his cap space wisely on the NHL trade and free agent markets.

COL: Could the Colorado Avalanche wind up with Nazem Kadri afterall? An NHL source told Colorado Hockey Now that Kadri would prefer to re-up with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights unloaded cap space in the NHL trade market and made depth moves on the NHL free agent market.

SJS: After being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, defenseman Brent Burns made sure to thank the San Jose Sharks and their fans.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes continues to stand his ground in NHL trade negotiations for defenseman Jeff Petry.

VAN: New Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev met the Vancouver media on Thursday.

CAL: Look, I get the frustration from Calgary Flames fans at Johnny Gaudreau, but IMHO, that anger should be directed at Flames management. They let it get to this point, not Gaudreau.

NHL