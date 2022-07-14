Bruins Daily: Bergeron, Krejci; NHL Free Agent, Trade Frenzy

The annual NHL Free Agent Frenzy turned into an NHL trade frenzy as well on Wednesday. In the midst of it all, the Boston Bruins acquired the sixth overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft but did not sign Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

That, more Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and a wrap from Day 1 of NHL free agency in the latest Bruins Daily:

Montreal Canadiens

Despite a report Tuesday night, Patrice Bergeron told TVA Sports on Wednesday that he has not signed a a new contract with the Boston Bruins yet. Both Bergeron, and general manager Don Sweeney later in the day, said Bergeron needs more time to reflect.

The Bruins did add another center though when they swapped Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha.

The Bruins also signed depth and former Boston University star forward AJ Greer.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Will the New York Islanders bring a native son home in forward Sonny Milano?

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall confirmed that he’s trying to move one of the crowded stable of defensemen on his roster.

PHI: Despite being a rumored destination for top unrestricted free agent Johnny Gaudreau, the Philadelphia Flyers never even made an offer to him. Gaudreau eventually signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

WSH: The Washington Capitals signed Stanley Cup winning goalie Darcy Kuemper to a five-year contract that carries a $5.2M AAV. The Caps also acquired forward Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators.

FLA: The Florida Panthers reunited two of the Staal brothers by signing Eric Staal to a professional tryout and Marc Staal to a one-year contract with a $750,000 AAV. Eric will also be reunited with new Panthers head coach Paul Maurice who coached him when both were with the Carolina Hurricanes.

DET: Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman showed why he’s one of the most revered GMs in the NHL Wednesday by spending $19.9 million in cap space to sign five players, including center Andrew Copp and winger David Perron.

COL: Former Montreal Canadiens winger and playoff hero Artturi Lehkonen signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract to stay with the Colorado Avalanche.

VGK: Another former Canadiens winger – and captain – Max Pacioretty became the latest cap casualty of the Veges Golden Knights. Pacioretty, along with Dylan Coghlan, were traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations. The sarcastic Hurricanes Twitter account didn’t waste anytime after the deal was made.

Your impact on the #Canes will never be forgotten. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rTQajh0er9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 14, 2022

SJS: Speaking of the Hurricanes, they also acquired a star defenseman on the NHL trade market in Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes was supposed to address the media in person on Wednesday at 4 PM but had to postpone the press conference until Thursday. According to a trusted NHL source Montreal Hockey Now spoke to, he was too busy working the NHL trade market on potential trades involving defenseman Jeff Petry.

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks brought home a native son by signing forward Curtis Lazar to a three-year, $3 million contract.

CAL: After losing Johnny Gaudreau, what’s plan B for the Calgary Flames? Will they hit the NHL trade market to improve or sign Nazem Kadri?

NHL

The New Jersey Devils missed out on Johnny Gaudreau but they were busy on the NHL trade market and also signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million contract.