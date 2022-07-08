NHL Trade Chatter: Lack Of Picks, Prospects Hurting Bruins

MONTREAL — Heading into, at and after the NHL Draft, word around NHL insiders was that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was trying hard to make something happen on the NHL trade market at the NHL Draft in Montreal. When all was said and done though, the only trade Sweeney had accomplished was trading a third round pick for a fourth and a fifth round pick. While that may have been underwhelming, multiple NHL sources have confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that Sweeney was definitely not quiet working the phones on the NHL trade market at the draft.

“Sweens was working the phone; they want to make some trades” one NHL source told BHN early Friday evening.

The problem according to that source is that Don Sweeney and the Bruins don’t have or aren’t willing to have the goods necessary to be major players on what may be the busiest NHL trade market in recent memory. While the NHL salary cap has risen to $82.5 million, that hasn’t been nearly enough of a cushion for the majority of teams and if a GM wants to be a major player right now, he better be willing to give to get right now.

“You may think you’re gonna fleece one over someone right now and you’d be sorely mistaken,” another NHL source told BHN. “You need to be willing to ante up to get what you want right now, and seriously, if the Bruins aren’t willing on guys like [Fabian] Lysell, good luck.”

Fabian Lysell, whom the Bruins drafted 21st overall at the 2021 NHL Draft, was a stud for the Vancouver Giants (WHL), this past season with 22 goals and 40 assists in 53 games.

A team source has told BHN that for the most part Lysell is off the table in any NHL trade talks. Couple that with the fact that the Bruins didn’t have a first round pick and by most accounts, a plethora of coveted, blue chip prospects right now, and that may explain why Sweeney couldn’t move into the first round or even get another second rounder.