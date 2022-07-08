Bruins Trade 3rd Round Pick For 4th And 5th Round Picks

MONTREAL – After drafting Guelph Storm center Matthew Poitras with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, the Boston Bruins traded down in the third round.

The Bruins sent their third round pick (91st overall) to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fourth round pick (113) and a fifth round pick (172). That gave the Bruins two fourth round picks at the NHL Draft and one in the fifth. The Bruins then picked another center taking 5-foot-11, 175-pound USNDP center Cole Spicer at 117 and another center in Latvian pivot Dans Locmelis at 119. Locmelis is 6-foot and 170 pounds.

The Boston Bruins didn’t have a first round pick and and had to sit and watch as 32 picks were made, including two and a major trade by their arch-rivals, and NHL Draft hosts, the Montreal Canadiens.

Their first round pick Matthew Poitras, had 21 goals and 50 points in 68 games with a plus-5 rating and had a goal and four points in five playoff games for the Storm as well. He’s described as a strong skater and good puck possession guy that needs to get bigger, stronger and to develop the details in his game, but the playmaking ability from the middle of the ice is an area where the Boston Bruins can could certainly use more of at the center position.

According to Dobber prospects, Spicer is a “hardworking two-way forward who distributes the puck efficiently. Has potential as a middle-six NHL forward.”

Spicer had ten goals and six assists in 26 games for the USNTDP Junior team, 20 goals and 19 assists in 58 games for the US National U18 team, and three goals and two assists in six games for the US U18 World Junior team.

Locmelis had 18 goals and 16 assists in 44 games Lulea HF in the Swedish Junior League.

The Bruins have five more picks left at the NHL Draft.