Boston Bruins Open NHL Regular Season Oct. 12 Vs. Caps

The upcoming Boston Bruins hockey season feels a little closer now after the 82-game regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season was released on Wednesday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins will open on the road against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12 and follow with their own home opener on Saturday, October 15 against the Arizona Coyotes to things rolling in the first month. The highlight of the Boston Bruins regular season should prove to be the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2 at 2 pm closely followed by the Black Friday matinee against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Nov. 25 at 1 pm.

Another one to mark on the B’s calendar: old friend Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights will visit TD Garden for the one and only time on Monday, Dec. 5.

In a strange quirk in the NHL schedule, the Bruins will only face longtime rival Montreal Canadiens four times next season and won’t play their first game against the hated Habs until January 24 while playing fellow Atlantic Division foes like the Panthers, Lightning and the Maple Leafs four times apiece. The hope is that one of these years the NHL will invest more heavily in divisional rivals playing each other over needing to play each and every team home-and-away during the regular season, but the current scheduling system survives for the time being.

The busiest stretch will be the month of March when the Boston Bruins will play 15 games in 28 days including four sets of back-to-back games and a week-long road trip through Detroit, Chicago, Winnipeg, Minnesota and Buffalo that should be lovely that time of year.

Here’s a look at the full schedule that closes out on April 13 against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre:

OCTOBER:

Wednesday, October 12 @ Washington, 7 pm

Saturday, October 15 vs. Arizona, 7 pm

Monday, October 17 vs. Florida, 7 pm

Tuesday, October 18 @ Ottawa, 7 pm

Thursday, October 20 vs. Anaheim, 7 pm

Saturday, October 22 vs. Minnesota, 1 pm

Tuesday, October 25 vs. Dallas, 7 pm

Thursday, October 27 vs. Detroit, 7 pm

Friday, October 28 @ Columbus, 7 pm

NOVEMBER:

Tuesday, November 1 @ Pittsburgh, 7 pm

Thursday, November 3 @ N.Y. Rangers, 7 pm

Saturday, November 5 @ Toronto, 7 pm

Monday, November 7 vs. St. Louis, 7 pm

Thursday, November 10 vs. Calgary, 7 pm

Saturday, November 12 @ Buffalo, 7 pm

Sunday, November 13 vs. Vancouver, 6 pm

Thursday, November 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7 pm

Saturday, November 19 vs. Chicago, 7 pm

Monday, November 21 @ Tampa Bay, 7 pm

Wednesday, November 23 @ Florida, 7 pm

Friday, November 25 vs. Carolina, 1 pm

Tuesday, November 29 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 pm

DECEMBER:

Saturday, December 3 vs. Colorado, 7 pm

Monday, December 5 vs. Vegas, 7 pm

Wednesday, December 7 @ Colorado, 7 pm

Friday, December 9 @ Arizona, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 11 @ Vegas, 5 pm

Tuesday, December 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 pm

Thursday, December 15 vs. Los Angeles, 7 pm

Saturday, December 17 vs. Columbus, 1 pm

Monday, December 19 vs. Florida, 7 pm

Thursday, December 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 pm

Friday, December 23 @ New Jersey, 7 pm

Tuesday, December 27 @ Ottawa, 7 pm

Wednesday, December 28 @ New Jersey, 7 pm

Saturday, December 31 vs. Buffalo, 1 pm

JANUARY:

Monday, January 2 vs. Pittsburgh, 2 pm

Thursday, January 5 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 7 @ San Jose, 7:30 pm

Monday, January 8 @ Anaheim, 5:30 pm

Thursday, January 12 vs. Seattle, 7 pm

Saturday, January 14 vs. Toronto, 7 pm

Monday, January 16 vs. Philadelphia, 1 pm

Wednesday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 19 @ N.Y. Rangers, 7 pm

Sunday, January 22 vs. San Jose, 7 pm

Tuesday, January 24 @ Montreal, 7 pm

Thursday, January 26 @ Tampa Bay, 7 pm

Saturday, January 28 @ Florida, 6 pm

Sunday, January 29 @ Carolina, 5 pm

FEBRUARY:

Wednesday, February 1 @ Toronto, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 11 vs. Washington, 3 pm

Tuesday, February 14 @ Dallas, 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 16 @ Nashville, 7 pm

Saturday, February 18 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 pm

Monday, February 20 vs. Ottawa, 1 pm

Thursday, February 23 @ Seattle, 7 pm

Saturday, February 25 @ Vancouver, 4 pm

Monday, February 27 @ Edmonton, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, February 28 @ Calgary, 7 pm

MARCH:

Thursday, March 2 vs. Buffalo, 7 pm

Saturday, March 4 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3 pm

Thursday, March 9 vs. Edmonton, 7 pm

Saturday, March 11 vs. Detroit, 1 pm

Sunday, March 12 @ Detroit, 1 pm

Tuesday, March 14 @ Chicago, 7:30 pm

Thursday, March 16. @ Winnipeg, 7 pm

Saturday, March 18 @ Minnesota, 1 pm

Sunday, March 19 @ Buffalo, 1 pm

Tuesday, March 21 vs. Ottawa, 7 pm

Thursday, March 23 vs. Montreal, 7 pm

Saturday, March 25 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 pm

Sunday, March 26 @ Carolina, 5 pm

Tuesday, March 28 vs. Nashville, 7 pm

Thursday, March 30 vs. Columbus, 7 pm

APRIL:

Saturday, April 1 @ Pittsburgh, 3 pm

Sunday, April 2 @ St. Louis, 2:30 pm

Thursday, April 6 vs. Toronto, 7 pm

Saturday, April 8 vs. New Jersey, 7 pm

Sunday, April 9 @ Philadelphia, 6 pm

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Washington, 7 pm

Thursday, April 13 @ Montreal, 7 pm