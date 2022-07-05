Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Staying? Mike Grier; NHL Draft

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has rescinded his NHL trade request but does that mean he will still be a Bruin after the NHL draft and freer agency?

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumours and NHL Draft news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

NYI: The New York Islanders have hired Jim Paliafito as an amateur scout. Paliafito worked for Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will be on the NHL Draft floor at the Bell Centre with the Islanders.

PGH: After ending up with the Florida Panthers back in Sept. 2020 via the NHL trade market, could former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist end up back with the Penguins this offseason?

PHI: The Ivan Fedotov mystery continues in Russia as the Philadelphia Flyers goalie remains in Russian detainment. By the way, Alexander Ovechkin was asked about this and wouldn’t respond; yet the NHL media continues to praise this Putin puppet.

FLA: Joe Thornton turned 43 on Saturday; will he be back with the Florida Panthers next season? Will he even be in the NHL?

DET: Is new Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde similar to his predecessor, Jeff Blashill?

COL: Will Comcast and Altitude finally fix the mess that is the Colorado Avalanche television situation?

SJS: Congrats to my high school classmate at St. Sebastian’s (Needham, MA), Mike Grier, being named the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks and the first-ever black NHL general manager.

VGK: How the Vegas Golden Knights done in their first five NHL Drafts?

VAN: Can Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser average 30 or more goals in each of the next three seasons?

MTL: In a pre-daft press conference on Monday, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes left the door open just the slightest bit when asked if he could trade the first overall pick at the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday in Montreal.

