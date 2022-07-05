Boston Bruins Sign AHL Depth Players Wolff, Keyser

The Boston Bruins made some depth signings official this week with one-year deals for defenseman Nick Wolff and goaltender Kyle Keyser.

The contracts were both one-year, two-way deals worth $750,000 at the NHL level, indicating the plan for each of them is to be AHL players again this season unless unforeseen circumstances dictate a shot at the NHL level. Wolff was signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth a couple of years ago and has served as a physical stay-at-home defenseman for the Providence Bruins over the last couple seasons.

The signings come as deadlines approach to tender restricted free agents and take care of players ahead of free agency in the days to follow the upcoming NHL Draft.

The 25-year-old Wolff, 25, has 10 assists and a plus-7 rating in 55 games over the last couple of AHL seasons for the P-Bruins. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2016-2020), where he won back-to-back National Championships in 2018 and 2019.

The 23-year-old Keyser was signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago and has appeared in 44 games for the Providence Bruins from 2019-22, posting a 15-19-15 record with a 2.79 goals against average, a .906 save percentage and one shutout. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound goaltender has bounced between Providence and the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators, Jacksonville Icemen and Maine Mariners over the last few seasons.

The signings come almost a month after the Boston Bruins signed big Finnish center Joona Koppanen to a one-year, two-way deal and Kai Wissman to a one-year, entry level contract while rounding out organizational depth. Jack Studnicka, Jack Ahcan and Matt Filipe remain as the only unsigned restricted free agents currently with the organization, and a number of potential UFAs like Anton Blidh, Cameron Hughes and Tyler Lewington remain without contracts right now as well.