Boston Bruins Swayman Cracks NHL All-Rookie Team

While the big Boston Bruins news with the NHL Awards came a couple of weeks ago when Patrice Bergeron won his NHL-record fifth Selke Trophy, there was more during the NHL Awards show in Tampa on Tuesday night.

Rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team as the top first year goaltender and ended up finishing fifth in the Calder Trophy voting for the NHL’s rookie of the year. Swayman finished fifth behind Calder Trophy winning Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider as well as Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras, Toronto’s Michael Bunting and Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Here’s the breakdown in the overall Calder Trophy voting:

Calder Trophy voting breakdown: pic.twitter.com/21MfxPAJNy — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 21, 2022

With Swayman on the NHL’s All-Rookie team was Seider and Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier along with forwards Zegras, Bunting and Raymond. Swayman was the runaway winner at goaltender with 190 points while Detroit’s Alex Nedeljkovic, Minnesota’s Kaapo Kahkonen and Florida’s Spencer Knight combined for six points.

The 23-year-old Swayman led all NHL rookie netminders in wins (23), goals-against average (2.41) and save percentage (.914) across 41 appearances for the Black and Gold. At the high point of his season, Swayman put together a 10-game point streak from Feb. 12 – March 12 (9-0-1, 1.57 GAA, .944 SV%, 2 SO), capped by eight straight victories, second only to Ross Brooks (12 GP in 1973-74) for the longest winning streak by a rookie goaltender in Boston Bruins franchise history. Swayman is the Bruins’ first All-Rookie Team selection since defenseman Charlie McAvoy in 2017-18 and the first Boston goaltender to make the squad since 2004 Calder Trophy winner Andrew Raycroft cracked the All-Rookie Team way back in 2003-04.

After the NHL season was over for the Bruins, Jeremy Swayman went on a run with Team USA at the IIHF World Championships until running out of gas against David Pastrnak and the Czech Republic in the medal round.

The other interesting development of note at the NHL Awards was Charlie McAvoy finishing fourth among all NHL defensemen in the Norris Trophy voting, well behind this season’s Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar as well as the other two finalists Victor Hedman and Roman Josi.