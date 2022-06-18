Bruins Daily: Cassidy Ready To Win; NHL Trade Rumors; Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has the finishers he didn’t have with the Boston Bruins and he thinks that can earn him his first Stanley Cup as a head coach.

Who are the candidates to replace Cassidy as the next head coach for the Boston Bruins?

Former Boston Bruins head coach and new bench boss for the Vegas Golden Knights, Bruce Cassidy is ready to win a Stanley Cup with a team he seems to think has more finishers than the Bruins.

As reported here earlier this week, former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery and former Providence Bruins head coach and current Seattle Kraken head coach Jay are interviewing for the Boston Bruins head coaching job. The Worcester Telegram and Gazette is now reporting of three more potential Bruins head coaches interviewing this week.

NYI: If the New York Islanders keep the 13th overall pick at the 2022 NHL Draft, could they draft Brad Lambert, the nephew of newly appointed Islanders head coach Lane Lambert?

PGH: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins find another ‘Recching Ball’ (Mark Recchi) in the lates rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft?

WSH: Did Washington Capitals captain call potential unrestricted free agent-to-be Evander Kane to lure him into signing with the Caps? Makes sense considering the lack of character both players have.

COL: Could the Colorado Avalanche get forward Andrew Cogliano back for Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday?

SJS: Speaking of Evander Kane, how will his grievance with the San Jose Sharks turn out and when?

VAN: Rob Simpson has one of those feel-good hockey and life moments writing about Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton.

MTL: Will the Montreal Canadiens-Vegas Golden Knights trade this past Thursday be a jumpstart for the NHL trade market heading into the NHL Draft next month?

What team could Barry Trotz end up signing with and will it be as a head coach?

Who are the best restricted free agents coming up on the market right now?

Finally, congrats to former #NHLBruins winger Marco Sturm on being named head coach of the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.