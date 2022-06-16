Bruins Daily: Bruins Coaching Search; NHL Trade Rumors, Stanley Cup

As the Stanley Cup Final got underway in Denver Wednesday, NHL trade rumors continued to pick up.

The Boston Bruins are casting a wide net for their head coaching vacancy.

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

As reported here earlier this week, former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery and former Providence Bruins head coach and current Seattle Kraken head coach Jay are interviewing for the Boston Bruins head coaching job. The Worcester Telegram and Gazette is now reporting of three more potential Bruins head coaches interviewing this week.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders prospect William Dufour was named MVP of the QMJHL. The 20-year-old Dufour notched 56 goals along with 60 assists for 116 points in 66 regular-season games

PGH: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins buyout Jason Zucker?

WSH: Former Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky scored the overtime winner to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

DET: Detroit Red Wings prospect goalie Sebastian Cossa is set to play in the Memorial Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

COL: Adrian Dater has some thoughts and observations from the Game 1 win for the Colorado Avalanche.

VGK: Who were the NHL picks for the Stanley Cup Final?

SJS: The Evander Kane grievance with the San Jose Sharks is providing more questions than answers.

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks are the subject of plenty of NHL trade rumors.

CAL: Will the Calgary Flames look to the NHL trade market to improve their blue line?

MTL: Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic was obsessively persistent in his effort to acquire winger Artturi Lehkonen before the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline.

NHL

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly gave a state of the league address prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday in Denver.

Is Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray on the NHL trade market or will he be bought out? That and more in Spector’s latest NHL trade rumors.