Bruins Daily: Cassidy To Vegas; Bruins, NHL Trade Rumors

Boston Bruins

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was hired as the new head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Our man Stefen Rosner with NYI Hockey Now has been linking the Montreal Canadiens to the New York Islanders on the NHL trade market. Rosner opined that the Canadiens could potentially acquire the 13th overall pick from the Isles in a trade that would send Josh Anderson to Long Island. Could Anthony Beauvillier end up with the Habs?

PGH: Former Pittsburgh Penguins coach and player, and TNT analyst Rick Tocchet weighs in on the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly offered John Tortorella their vacant head coaching job.

WSH: Should the Washington Capitals be interested in Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky who is reportedly being shopped on the NHL trade market?

DET: How have the Detroit Red Wings played a role in the building of the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are having a ball hosting the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

VGK: Here’s the Vegas Golden Knights perspective on the Cassidy hiring.

SJS: Can forward Nick Bonino still help the San Jose Sharks?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: So why exactly are the Vancouver Canucks entertaining NHL Trade offers for centre J.T. Miller and not signing him to an extension?

CAL: What can the Calgary Flames do to improve their blue line? Should they explore the NHL trade market?

MTL: Who will the Montreal Canadiens draft with the first overall pick at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

NHL

Speaking of the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau‘s agent denied reports that the winger had reached a long-term deal with the Flames.

All signs are pointing towards a Brayden Point return in the Stanley Cup Final.

