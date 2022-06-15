Stanley Cup Final Bets, and DraftKings Promo Free $50 Bet

It’s showtime! The BHN 2022 Stanley Cup Final betting preview and DraftKings promo.

We’re legal, of course.

There hasn’t been a better Final since 2019 when the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins went to the mat in front of little Laila (sorry for bringing up bad memories). This year’s battle is two teams worthy of Lord Stanley’s chalice. The Colorado Avalanche were one of the best teams in the league, though they may have relaxed later in the season. They’ll face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

It may be the highest quality final since Chicago beat Tampa Bay in 2015 and the fastest pair of teams to ever play in the Final.

The Stanley Cup Final bets we like, Prediction:

Tampa Bay (+150)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have two advantages, and maybe another sizeable one, too.

First, it’s general consensus the Colorado Avalanche probably have the better skaters at 5v5. However, in the Stanley Cup Final, goals are at a premium. Like the grocery store or gas pumps, ya gotta pay a little more to get home with what you need.

That puts more pressure on the goalies.

Which goalie can keep more pucks out of their net? Easily Tampa Bay’s Andre Vasilevskiy is one of the best there is, and he’s better by a few city blocks than the struggling Darcy Kuemper or backup Pavel Francouz.

Second, Colorado has been inactive for more than a week. Remember how Tampa Bay struggled against the New York Rangers early in the ECF before pouncing? Tampa Bay will have the active advantage early in the series.

If Tampa Bay can win a couple of early games, then Vasilevskiy steals a game later in the series, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will keep the Stanley Cup in Florida. However, they probably need to finish Colorado early in the series. With the lopsided odds fueled by casual fans tossing money at Colorado without knowing the above, we say take Tampa Bay and the much bigger payday.

Also, if Colorado doesn’t get Nazem Kadri back in for the Final, that’s another big problem in the Rockies. Kadri was a stud this season, and he adds the physical element, too. Yet another possible Tampa Bay advantage.

Another bet we like: Tampa Bay in Six: +600. Use that free DraftKings Promo $50 bet and make $300.

More Stanley Cup Final Bets we Like:

Because Colorado is a little better up front, the longer the series goes, the stronger Colorado will be, especially if they get Kadri back.

Colorado is +400 to win in seven games. That’s a nice bet. Perhaps split your money. Also, the BetUS crypto promo code offers a way to get back some value on your Bitcoin–it’s is a solid option, too.