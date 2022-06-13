Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Coaching Candidates; NHL Trade Rumors

Published

3 hours ago

on

NHL Trade

The Boston Bruins are likely to be active on the NHL Trade market but who will be their head coach next season?

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Who are the leading candidates to coach the Boston Bruins right now? Providence College head coach Nate Leaman continues to be a hot name.

Are the Boston Bruins players calling the shots?

National Hockey Now

NYI: There is a special relationship between New York Islanders forwards Ross Johnston and Matt Martin.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to be active on the NHL trade market but will they keep defenceman Ian Cole?

PHI: Do the Philadelphia Flyers need to shop forward Travis Konecny and/or defenceman Ivan Provorov on the NHL Trade market to become competitive again?

WSH: The Washington Capitals are looking to improve via the NHL Trade market but they still remain the last team to brat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FLA: As mentioned above, the Florida Panthers are reshuffling their coaching staff. Will they reshuffle their roster on the trade market too?

DET: If the Detroit Red Wings had won the 2009 Stanley Cup Final, would Chris Osgood have gone down in Stanley Cup folklore?

COL: Are the Colorado Avalanche ready for the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions?

SJS: The San Jose Sharks promise t be active on the trade market ahead of the NHL Draft but if they do keep their picks, who are they picking?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: Who will the Vancouver Canucks draft in the first round?

NHL

How are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, Tampa Bay Lightning underdogs in the Stanley Cup Final?

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

