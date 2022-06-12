Bruins Daily: Cassidy; NHL Trade Rumors; Lightning Strikes Again

Do Boston Bruins players have too much of a say on who their coach is and on moves the team makes on the NHL trade and free agent market?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are four games away from their third-straight Stanley Cup championship.

That, NHL trade rumours, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Are the ‘inmates running the asylum’ with the Boston Bruins? Did Bruins players go around general manager Don Sweeney and to team President Cam Neely to get head coach Bruce Cassidy fired?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Could 2011 Stanley Cup Champion (Boston Bruins), and former New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk join the Islanders coaching staff?

PGH: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie is suddenly a hot name on the NHL trade rumor wire and the Pittsburgh Penguins could be a suitor.

PHI: Is former Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz a finalist for the open head coach spot for the Philadelphia Flyers?

DET: Are the Detroit Red Wings ready to make a leap in the Atlantic Division?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

SJS: Will Ray Whitney be the San Jose Sharks new general manager and be wheeling and dealing on the NHL trade market for them this offseason?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson is in high demand on the NHL trade market but are the Canadiens actually shopping him?

VAN: Could the Vancouver Canucks enter the trade sweepstakes for Tyson Barrie?

NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was the hero as the Bolts beat the Rangers 2-1 and won their third straight Price of Wales Trophy.

The trade market could be picking up soon but what will the NHL free agent market look like in July and how could the 2023 UFA market affect it?