Bruins Daily: Bruins In Big Trouble Next Season? Stanley Cup Playoffs

Things are not looking good for the Boston Bruins in the 2022-23 season.

Could the Boston Bruins be in the running for a big center on the NHL trade market?

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

With no Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand for the first two months of the season, there appears to be some tough times ahead for the Boston Bruins to start the 2022-23 season.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins bring back P.O. Joseph or let him walk for nothing?

WSH: Who could the Washington Capitals target at the 2022 NHL Draft?

DET: Are there comparisons to be drawn between Connor McDavid and Red Wings greats like Steve Yzerman and Sergei Fedorov?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from their first Stanley Cup Final since Ray Bourque one his first with them in 2001. In case longtime Bourque and Bruins fans needed a trip back to that memory, here ya go:

SJS: Other than a boneheaded boarding penalty Saturday night in Game 3 of the Wester Conference Final, former San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane has been money for the Edmonton Oilers. If that continues, it bodes well for the Sharks.

Canada Hockey Now

Could the Montreal Canadiens wind up picking twice in the top ten at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. According to my partner-in-scribe at MHN, Marco D’Amico, the Habs appear to be eyeing a prospect slated to go in the latter half of the top ten picks.

NHL

Here’s your results from testing at the first day of the 2022 NHL Combine in Buffalo.

The New York Rangers keep finding ways to win and that’s why they’re in Tampa Bay up 2-0 on the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

The Winnipeg Jets haven’t made any progress in contract talks with center Pierre-Luc Dubois. With the very real potential that Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron may retire, should the Boston Bruins look into acquiring the 23-year-old, 6-foot-3, 205-pound pivot?