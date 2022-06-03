Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bruins Lose Member Of Coaching Staff; Avalanche Win

8 hours ago

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins lost a key behind the scenes member of their coaching staff.

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins lost another key figure from the behind the scenes part of their coaching staff Thursday as skills and skating coach Kim Brandvold was hired as an assistant coach with the Boston University hockey program.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Looking back, New York Islanders captain Anders Lee, got stronger and stronger as the 2021-22 regular season rolled on.

PGH: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Nathan Beaulieu leave the team in unrestricted free agency after not even playing a game for the team?

PHI: Could St. Louis Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery find his second head coaching job with the Philadelphia Flyers?

WSH: The Washington Capitals have extended offers to three 2021 draft picks, defensemen Dru Krebs and Joaquim Lemay and goaltender Chase Clark, to extend their rights.

COL: Is Pavel Francouz the new starting goalie for the Colorado Avalanche after a 24-save shutout over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final?

SJS: Have the San Jose Sharks spoken to agent Allain Roy about their open general manager job?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Sources within the Montreal Canadiens organization have confirmed to Montreal Hockey Now that a Bona Fide Offer was made to 2021 first round pick Logan Mailloux prior to the June 1 deadline this past week, thereby ensuring the Canadiens retain his rights for one more year.

CAL: Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter may have won the 2022 Jack Adams Award, but he still has unfinished business.

VAN: Could the Vancouver Canucks reunite two childhood teammates in centers J.T. Miller and Vincent Trochek?

NHL

Are the Arizona Coyotes one step closer to a new arena in Tempe?

When all is said and done, could the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs be the best ever?

Related Topics:

Rick W Murray

Signing Jonna K should give Sweeney at least another year extension onto what lumpy shorts in the front office will give him anyway. Will somebody please come to their senses & fire both these clowns!

