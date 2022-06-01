Bruins Daily: Pastrnak The Assistant GM? Binnington Needs To Grow Up

Is David Pastrnak trying to set up a job to be the Boston Bruins assistant general manager for when he retires? Sure looked that way in a video he posted with David Krejci.

Martin St. Louis is officially the 32nd head coach in team history.

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington needs to grow up!

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak is trying to recruit his former Bruins teammate and recent Team Czechia teammate David Krejci back to Boston for another NHL season.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders fans should find solace knowing that they have better goaltending depth than most Stanley Cup Playoffs teams have.

PGH: Who will be the No. 2 goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins next season?

PHI: There’s plenty of Philadelphia Flyers connections in the Conference Finals.

WSH: How will the Washington Capitals fill the void left from Tom Wilson’s absence?

DET: What does the future hold for forward Jakub Vrana with the Detroit Red Wings?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche took a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final with an 8-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

VGK: Who do my colleagues at National Hockey Now to advance to the Stanley Cup Final? By the way, I picked the Edmonton Oilers in 7 and the New York Rangers in 5.

Canada Hockey Now

CAL: How will Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving respond to his team’s unexpected ouster in the second round?

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens have finally taken the interim tag off Martin St. Louis’ job title and officially made him the 32nd head coach of the Canadiens.

NHL

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is the perfect example of why millennials get a bad rep. It’s no wonder it irks Bruins fans and some players that they lost to this entitled little baby in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Jordan Binnington speaks on why he threw water bottle at Nazem Kadri. "I felt like it was a god-given opportunity" pic.twitter.com/Uz59d33jVI — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 31, 2022

It appears former Dallas Stars winger Alexander Radulov is headed back to the KHL to get paid in Russian blood money.

Alexander Radulov is reportedly going to sign with Ak Bars Kazan in the KHL and make $2.4M per season… — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 31, 2022

Hearing Wayne Gretzky urge the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers to play more defense as they play Wayne Gretzky era hockey was the epitome of comical irony.