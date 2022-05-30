Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Pasta Shines; Kadri UFA Interest; Can Rangers Win?

10 hours ago

Boston Bruins

Can the New York Rangers be the first team to beat the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored a hat trick to help Team Czechia erase a 3-1 deficit and beat Jeremy Swayman and Team USA 8-4 in the Bronze Medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Championships Sunday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal shined for Hockey Canada at the World Championships but the Canadians ultimately fell to the host, Finland 4-3 in overtime in the Gold Medal game Sunday.

PGH: What will happen with the Pittsburgh Penguins in unrestricted free agency?

WSH: Could the Washington Capitals pursue Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri in unrestricted free agency?

DET: In another example of government failing: In two days, a new Michigan law will go into effect. This change will be depriving former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov to state-funded medical coverage. Previously, unlimited lifetime access to this coverage was available due to injuries he suffered in a 1997 limousine crash.

COL: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie provided some bulletin board material for Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the Western Conference Final that kicks off in Denver on Tuesday.

SJS: Interesting news from our friends at San Jose Hockey Now. The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast has cut ties with The Hockey Podcast Network after they were victims of a sketchy 62-percent pay cut in their rev share with THPN. Ironically, my Ice Guys cohosts and I were victims of a similar decrease in pay and THPN tried to blame it on Draft Kings. If you’re hosting a hockey podcast, beware of what now seems like a scam from THPN.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Harvard forward and Montreal Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell shined again on the international stage for Team USA at the World Championships. n

CAL: Matthew Tkachuk is open to a long-term contract with the Calgary Flames.

NHL

Congrats to Jason Spezza on a great NHL career!

Can the New York Rangers become the first team in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs to beat the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena and advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2015?

Not exactly NHL, but wish our Presidents and Prime Ministers in the United States and Canada could be like Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and love hockey this much!

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

