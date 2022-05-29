Bruins Daily: Grading Sweeney; Shane Wright; Stanley Cup Playoffs

Is Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney the right guy to lead the team through what seems like an inevitable retool?

Will the Montreal Canadiens draft Shane Wright with the top pick overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

In the final installment of our ‘Breaking Down The Bruins’ series, Joe Haggerty looks at the Boston Bruins management. Is Don Sweeney the guy to lead the team into what appears to be a transitional phase coming up?

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (USA) will be facing shots from teammate David Pastrnak (Czechia) at the IIHF World Championship Bronze Medal game Sunday.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Are the COVID issues of this past season still hurting the Pittsburgh Penguins and their salary cap situation?

PHI: The common feeling around the NHL is that former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux will sign with the Ottawa Senators.

DET: Will the Detroit Red Wings trade captain Dylan Larkin or lock him up long-term?

COL: By getting his team over the second round hump, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar’s job should be safe.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: With the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal just over a month, is it right to start thinking top Draft prospect Shane Wright is going to be drafted by the Montreal Canadiens with the top pick overall?

CAL: Will Johnny Gaudreau stay with the Calgary Flames? It sure sounded that way Saturday in his end of the season press conference.

VAN: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be on the mend for four to six weeks after fracturing his foot at the World Championships this past week while playing for Sweden.

NHL

Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in Raleigh on Monday.

It appears Barry Trotz is in no hurry to take his next head coaching job, but the Winnipeg Jets remain a front-runner to land the 2018 Stanley Cup winner and two-time Jack Adams award winner.