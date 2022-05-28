Bruins Daily: Marchand, UFA And NHL Trade Chatter, Connor Vs Nate

The Boston Bruins will be without winger Brad Marchand for potentially six months.

Its Connor vs Nate in the Western Conference Final.

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins got some brutal news early Friday evening and announced that winger Brad Marchand will be out up to six months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in New York City with Dr. Bryan Kelly on labral tears to both of his hips this week.

Could Boston Bruins David Pastrnak (Czechia) and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (USA) face off against each other in the Gold Medal Game at the 2022 IIHF World Championships? USA was set to face Finland in the semifinals at 7:20 AM ET Saturday and Team Czechia was going up against Canada at 11:20 AM ET in the other semis matchup.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Are the New York Islanders the favorite to land Calgary Flames and former Boston College winger Johnny Gaudreau if he hits unrestricted free agency on July 13?

PGH: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins keep 35-year-old defenseman Kris Letang instead of letting him walk as a UFA?

PHI: One team that has long been rumored to go after Gaudreau if he hits the UFA market is the team he grew up cheering for in Southern Jersey, the Philadelphia Flyers.

WSH: Are the Washington Capitals going to be major players in the UFA market in July?

FLA: While he couldn’t help the Florida Panthers advance past the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had a bounce-back season in 2021-22.

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings forward and 2008 Stanley Cup Champion Jiri Hudler is working the World Championships for Czech TV.

COL: The NHL got a dream matchup for the Western Conference Final. Another member of that 2008 Red Wings Cup team, and now Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm, scored with five ticks left in regulation to give the Avs a 3-2 win in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues. The win now pits Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon against Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid for the right to play for the Stanley Cup.

SJS: San Jose Sharks prospect Jonah Gadjovich was not involved in the 2018 World Juniors sexual assault scandal, according to his agent.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: If the Edmonton Oilers can advance to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final then the Montreal Canadiens will see one of their 2022 second round picks move to 2023.

CAL: The Calgary Flames, the media that cover them and their fans, are still reeling over the no-goal call for Blake Coleman in Game 5 against the Oilers.

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks are one of six or seven teams that were on KHL star Andrei Kuzmenko’s NHL short list.

NHL

The New York Rangers will try to keep the home team winning streak going against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden and force a Game 7 in Raleigh on Monday.