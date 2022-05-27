Boston Bruins Marchand Out 6 Months Following Hip Surgery

The start to next season always promised to be challenging based on expected changes coming to the current roster and surgeries, and now we can all add another major one to the list with Brad Marchand. The Boston Bruins winger will be out six months and won’t be ready to start the 2022-23 NHL regular season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in New York City with Dr. Bryan Kelly on labral tears to both of his hips this week.

The six-month timetable would put him on pace to return around the beginning of December for the Boston Bruins, and would leave the B’s without both Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk as they recover from offseason surgeries.

The Boston Bruins and Marchand had previously discussed that the winger might need shoulder surgery as well following a big hit from Garnett Hathaway earlier this season, but the hip issues caught the B’s a bit by surprise during exit interviews.

“We’ve got a few other players that have some follow-ups,” said Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney a couple of weeks ago while addressing the media. “Probably the bigger surprise is [Brad Marchand] he’s going to have an evaluation, hip-wise, I think he’s got some tests to go out. Marsh was probably the one that was a little more surprising of having some adductor issues in the last couple years. He’s doing more exploratory stuff now to confirm that. I didn’t want to have anybody caught off guard. If we go down that [road for surgery] we’ll certainly announce.”

Despite playing with a couple of bad hips, Marchand still led the Boston Bruins with 80 points in 70 games along with 32 goals and a plus-16 mark this season. And he has this show of respect from Stanley Cup champ Pat Maroon as the player he very clearly most dislikes going up against in competition.

“Brad Marchand drives me fucking nuts.. we go at it a lot & have a love-hate relationship” ~@patmaroon#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Z7AxNGhXf6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2022

Combine the Marchand news with Patrice Bergeron potentially retiring this offseason as well, and that would leave the B’s with a huge offensive void to start next season unless the Bruins make some major summer moves.

The Marchand news also makes it much more likely that the Boston Bruins will need to hold into Jake DeBrusk to start next season while down their top left winger, a scenario that removes some possible trade chips from the B’s arsenal this offseason.