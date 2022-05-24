Bruins Daily: Bruins Forwards; Kadri Gets Last Laugh On Blues, Racists

Before we get to your latest Boston Bruins, NHL and Stanley Cup playoffs news, let’s start with what transpired in St. Louis since late Saturday night and how professional, admirable, inspiring and clutch Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri has been for the last 48 hours.

After being pushed into St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington by Blues defenseman Calle Rosen, resulting in Binnington suffering a series-ending knee-injury, Kadri became the target of another childish temper tantrum from Binnington. The immature Binnington threw a water bottle at Kadri as the Avalanche center did a postgame interview on TNT.

Sadly that became the least of what Kadri would have to deal with as social media lit up with racial slurs and death threats aimed at Kadri, who is a Muslim. Things got so bad that one ignorant coward phoned the police with a death threat to Kadri, prompting them to put a full-time detail on Nazem Kadri at the team hotel for the Avalanche and a police escort to and from the rink.

After calling out Nazem Kadri for his past suspension history to prove there was intent to injure on the collision with Binnington Saturday, Blues head coach Craig Berube shrugged off a question Monday asking Berube about the racism and threats against Kadri.

Hockey culture at its finest ladies and gents. Head Coach of a National Hockey League team has no comment on a fellow player receiving death threats and Islamophobic slurs. Same guy that called a black player a monkey as a player. No issues here, as you were.

As Akim Aliu pointed out, that shouldn’t have been surprising considering Berube’s racist actions in the past.

So yes, Tim Peel, Nazem Kadri scoring a hat trick in a 6-3 Avalanche win in Game 4 was about him. Following a 48-hour period where he had to fear for his safety and withstand the racial culture that still permeates our game and culture, Kadri answered the bell the best way he could. He did this amidst challenges to fight, late hits, and more harassment from the classless Blues fans.



“I was able to read those messages,” Kadri said. “They were very extreme. Racial, threatening – all that good stuff. (The police) did a great job of making me feel safe, and I really appreciate it.”

Nazem Kadri told TNT after the game, “Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with that a long time. I just try to keep moving forward. I know that doesn’t reflect every fan in St. Louis. For those who hate, that was for them.”

Nazem Kadri shut the haters up after the Blues once again showed how much class and awareness they lack.

"For those who hate, that was for them." Nazem Kadri spoke to the panel about his performance tonight in St. Louis and dealing with the threats he received after Game 3



