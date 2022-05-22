Bruins Daily: Recchi A Fit For Bruins? Binnington-Kadri

Could the Boston Bruins hire former Bruins Mark Recchi as a powerplay coach?

Longtime nemesis of the Boston Bruins, Nazem Kadri, is driving the St. Louis Blues nits for the Colorado Avalanche.

That and more in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Could former Boston Bruins winger and three-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Recchi help solve the powerplay as an assistant coach for the Bruins next season?

ICYMI, Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely, called out head coach Bruce Cassidy and the lack of production and adapting on the power play for the Boston Bruins this past season.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Rust to a six-year, $30.75 million extension ($5.125 million AAV).

WASH: What was behind the comeback season Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov had?

FLA: How can the Florida Panthers claw back into their series down 2-0 to the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay Lightning?

DET: The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Taro Hirose to a two-year contract extension.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche took a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Saturday night.

Vegas: Could recently former Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness be a candidate for the next Vegas Golden Knights head coaching job?

San Jose: Lizz Child of San Jose Hockey Now has begun an in-depth series on the potential NHL prospects that the San Jose Sharks could take with the 11th pick overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Montreal.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: For those Montreal Canadiens fans that are the least bit skeptical about their team taking Shane Wright No. 1 overall, read this piece by my Montreal Hockey Now teammate, Marco D’Amico.

Calgary: In this topsy-turvy series between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers, what’s the secret to winning the Battle of Alberta?

VAN: Who could be sone free agent departures and arrivals for the Vancouver Canucks this offseason?

NHL

I and we don’t prefer to link competition but our colleague and friend Kevin Paul Dupont had a great NHL trade idea for the Boston Bruins to immediately fill the one or two slot at the center position. Kirby Dach anyone?

Did St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington really throw a water bottle at Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri as Kadri did a postgame interview on TNT?