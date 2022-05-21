Bruins Daily: Neely-Julien Déjà Vu With Cassidy; Pasta-Krejci Reunion

Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely made it pretty clear that he thinks there needs to be change behind the bench for the Bruins. Will Don Sweeney make those changes?

Former Boston Bruins teammates David Krejci and David Pastrnak have reunited playing for Team Czechia.

That, NHL trade and free agent rumors and the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Is Boston Bruins President Cam Neely repeating history or is he really moving on from head coach Bruce Cassidy?

Could we actually see David Krejci and David Pastrnak reunited for the Boston Bruins like they have been with Team Czechia?

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders defenseman prospect Robin Salo gained some valuable experience in Bridgeport (AHL) this season.

Pitt: Is this really it for the veteran Stanley Cup core of the Pittsburgh Penguins? Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang did plenty of reflecting in their season ending press conferences.

Philly: Can the Philadelphia Flyers woo Barry Trotz to become their next head coach?

WASH: Will Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan blow it all up in DC?

FLA: Can the Florida Panthers climb out of the 0-2 series deficit their in to the Tampa Bay Lighting with the next two games in Tampa?

DET: What does the future hold for Adam Erne with the Detroit Red Wings?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche better start playing as a unit again or they will be in big trouble in their second round series with the St. Louis Blues.

Vegas: The Savannah Ghost Pirates are the new ECHL affiliate for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose: Could San Jose Sharks prospect Mitchell Russell be another Barclay Goodrow?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: As my partner-in-scribe for MHN, Marco D’Amico wrote, there will be some changes in compensation for NHL offer sheets this offseason. There’s also a loophole that affects Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov.

Calgary: The Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to tie their series at one game apiece.

NHL

The Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead with a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Friday.

Rick Bowness stepped down as head coach of the Dallas Stars Friday and his staff was let go as well.