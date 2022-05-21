Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Neely-Julien Déjà Vu With Cassidy; Pasta-Krejci Reunion

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely made it pretty clear that he thinks there needs to be change behind the bench for the Bruins. Will Don Sweeney make those changes?

Former Boston Bruins teammates David Krejci and David Pastrnak have reunited playing for Team Czechia.

That, NHL trade and free agent rumors and the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Is Boston Bruins President Cam Neely repeating history or is he really moving on from head coach Bruce Cassidy?

Could we actually see David Krejci and David Pastrnak reunited for the Boston Bruins like they have been with Team Czechia?

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders defenseman prospect Robin Salo gained some valuable experience in Bridgeport (AHL) this season.

Pitt: Is this really it for the veteran Stanley Cup core of the Pittsburgh Penguins? Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang did plenty of reflecting in their season ending press conferences.

Philly: Can the Philadelphia Flyers woo Barry Trotz to become their next head coach?

WASH: Will Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan blow it all up in DC?

FLA: Can the Florida Panthers climb out of the 0-2 series deficit their in to the Tampa Bay Lighting with the next two games in Tampa?

DET: What does the future hold for Adam Erne with the Detroit Red Wings?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche better start playing as a unit again or they will be in big trouble in their second round series with the St. Louis Blues.

Vegas: The Savannah Ghost Pirates are the new ECHL affiliate for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose: Could San Jose Sharks prospect Mitchell Russell be another Barclay Goodrow?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: As my partner-in-scribe for MHN, Marco D’Amico wrote, there will be some changes in compensation for NHL offer sheets this offseason. There’s also a loophole that affects Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov.

Calgary: The Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to tie their series at one game apiece.

NHL

The Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead with a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Friday.

Rick Bowness stepped down as head coach of the Dallas Stars Friday and his staff was let go as well.

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Michael Parahus

Let’s get this straight…..Neeley is dissatisfied with a coach who over 6 years has broken the NHL record for wining percentage over that time period.
Neely was a great player. Not so much as an executive. He and Sweeney are a WAY BIGGER PROBLEM than Cassidy is.

JustJim

The Jacob’s are stepping in it with Cam and Donnie…..When you can’t dazzle them with your brilliance, baffle them with your BS!

Bruins Management fail

Yeah great let’s fire the coach after we came one bounce away from eliminating the best team in the east because our GM left us with this bargain bin offense where only one line (player) scores goals. Great idea. More gaslighting nonsense from an incompetent buddy-buddy management group that refuses to accept responsibility for their mediocre product. What a childish attempt by the Bruins front office to deflect blame for their failures. This loss was not on Cassidy. Bruins have had the same scoring problems for the better part of a decade, but they want to throw the coach under… Read more »

