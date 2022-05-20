Boston Bruins Fans Going Wild After Krejci, Pastrnak Team For Goal

BRIGHTON, MA – It’s totally understandable if Boston Bruins are watching the IIHF World Championships like kids with their faces pressed up against the store-window glass that can’t wait to have that new toy on the shelves.

Sure, B’s fans are watching with curiosity as Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark are playing for Team USA and Team Sweden respectively, but it’s more about what’s happening with Team Czech Republic where David Krejci and David Pastrnak are working their magic in international play.

They teamed up for a goal in Thursday’s blowout win over Latvia that set the social media world on fire with Boston Bruins fans hoping they might see that in Black and Gold next season after Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said the door is still open for a possible Krejci return.

Krejci to Pastrnak…tale as old as time pic.twitter.com/KBW6N8sWLz — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 19, 2022

“Not recently,” said Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney, when asked this week if he’d had any conversations with Krejci recently. “David Pastrnak, along with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have all traveled over to the World Championships and will play. Knowing how close they are, I’m sure there will be a conversation that maybe filters back to me. I certainly kept in touch with David and his camp throughout the year. He had hard decisions to make in terms of the promise he had made to his family overall. Just ultimately decided to stay and see it through. I’m sure at some point in time if he decides he wants to return, then hopefully I get a call and we can have a conversation. But I have not gone down that path for several months.

“It has to line up for a number of reasons. Still, it looks like [Krejci] values playing the game and being highly competitive and was highly productive. Seamlessly would probably fall back into knowing what our team is like and what we’re trying to accomplish, but again, it’s a hypothetical for me at this point in time. I’ll cross that bridge when it’s presented.”

Needless to say Boston Bruins fans were all hot and bothered about it.

Pasta and Krejci at 4v4 is a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/VhO3uVWMVl — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) May 19, 2022

The 36-year-old Krejci, of course, opted to leave the Boston Bruins and play for the HC Olomouc team in the Czech Leagues he left behind as a teenager to chase his NHL dreams, and brought his family with him for the last year to experience the Czech culture he grew up in decades ago. It remains to be seen if Krejci harbors any desire to return to Boston for one more run with the Black and Gold, but one would imagine it might be tied into whether or not Patrice Bergeron is willing to play one more season as a soon-to-be 37-year-old.

Certainly No. 88 was having some fun reunited with his good Czech buddy this week.

David Pastrnak talks on being reunited with David Krejci pic.twitter.com/LsTunQXMEY — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) May 19, 2022

If Krejci did indeed return to Boston for one more ride, it would even be more tantalizing to think of a second line of Taylor Hall, Krejci and Pastrnak that would absolutely be in play after the B’s coaches finally broke up the Perfection Line this season for more diversified scoring. It’s something Krejci took note of while keeping tabs on the Boston Bruins from afar this season while dominating the Czech Leagues with still-considerable offensive skills as a playmaking center.

“Coach [Bruce] Cassidy rarely let the two of us play together. It had to be so that he split the first line and put Pasta to me. It was a maximum of two matches. Years later, I leave Boston and suddenly it’s possible. That struck me,” said David Krejci to iSport.cz back in the beginning of January via google translate. “The coach always told me that there was no reason for Pasta’s removal from the first line and that it would be as short as possible to distribute the forces. I had to take it. But now Pasta is five or how many matches in the line with Hall and Haula. Strange.”

Certainly it sounds like that would be a condition of Krejci’s return if he did come back to Boston for another run at a Stanley Cup. But don’t blame Boston Bruins fans if they’re breathlessly watching the World Championships and envisioning that Krejci-to-Pastrnak connection working some magic one more time for the Black and Gold next season.