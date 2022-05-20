Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Bruins Daily: What Went Wrong For Bruins? Time To Sign Pastrnak

Published

5 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins post mortem and dissection continued on Thursday with team President Cam Neely addressing the media.

Can the Boston Bruins lock star winger David Pastrnak up before he enters a walk season?

That, trade and free agent rumors and the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

So why exactly aren’t the Boston Bruins still playing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Was it Don Sweeney’s fault? Bruce Cassidy? The players? Haggs gives his take.

The Boston Bruins are hoping to get a contract extension signed for star winger David Pastrnak soon.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: There’s plenty of trade rumors surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins in the aftermath of their first round exit.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers have locked up depth defenseman Nick Seeler to a new contract.

FLA: What happened to the Florida Panthers in Games 1 and 2 at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning?

DET: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek got into a fight with a Team Czechia teammate at the World Championships.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche dropped Game 2 to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 and have now lost home advantage in the series.

Vegas: Who could be the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: After a strong showing for Team USA at the Winter Olympics, Montreal Canadiens prospect and Harvard forward Sean Farrell is having another string showing at the World Championships.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames may be up 1-0 on the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta but they still need to find a way to stop Connor McDavid.

NHL

After getting the hook just 12 minutes into Game 1, Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith will be starting Game 2 Friday night.

Why do so many people have an issue with Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk cheering on his brother and Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk?

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rick W Murray

What went wrong for the bruins?!?! Sweeney and Neely! how dare Lurch throw Cassidy under the bus when it’s the management that has left this team almost in ruins, Think about Foligno, Reilly, ridiculous contracts for Ullmark{Swayman’s a better goalie) and Forbort. They knew what they needed they didn’t get it. That falls on management not Bruce as far as I’m concerned you’re only as good as the team you put out on the ice and the bruins weren’t good enough at least not when you compare them to The Lightning, Canes, Panthers, Colorado they are not on that level.I… Read more »

0
Reply

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.