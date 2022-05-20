Bruins Daily: What Went Wrong For Bruins? Time To Sign Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins post mortem and dissection continued on Thursday with team President Cam Neely addressing the media.

Can the Boston Bruins lock star winger David Pastrnak up before he enters a walk season?

That, trade and free agent rumors and the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

So why exactly aren’t the Boston Bruins still playing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Was it Don Sweeney’s fault? Bruce Cassidy? The players? Haggs gives his take.

The Boston Bruins are hoping to get a contract extension signed for star winger David Pastrnak soon.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: There’s plenty of trade rumors surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins in the aftermath of their first round exit.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers have locked up depth defenseman Nick Seeler to a new contract.

FLA: What happened to the Florida Panthers in Games 1 and 2 at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning?

DET: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek got into a fight with a Team Czechia teammate at the World Championships.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche dropped Game 2 to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 and have now lost home advantage in the series.

Vegas: Who could be the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: After a strong showing for Team USA at the Winter Olympics, Montreal Canadiens prospect and Harvard forward Sean Farrell is having another string showing at the World Championships.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames may be up 1-0 on the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta but they still need to find a way to stop Connor McDavid.

NHL

After getting the hook just 12 minutes into Game 1, Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith will be starting Game 2 Friday night.

Why do so many people have an issue with Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk cheering on his brother and Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk?