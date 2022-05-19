Bruins Daily: Sweeney Coming Back; DeBrusk And Krejci Too?

It appears that Don Sweeney will be back as general manager of the Boston Bruins. What about Jake DeBrusk. …and David Krejci?

That, trade and free agent rumors and the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed that his current contract is expiring but he believes he will be renewed as the team’s GM for next season.

If that is true, good for Sweeney but he better do what his predecessor did, and he has failed to do as Boston Bruins GM; win the 2023 Stanley Cup!

Could Jake DeBrusk change his mind and rescind his trade request from the Boston Bruins?

Sweeney sent another bat signal out to David Krejci on Wednesday.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: It sure sounds like the core of the Pittsburgh Penguins is about to be torn apart.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers were scheduled to meet with Barry Trotz and try and woo him away from the lure of going home to Winnipeg.

FLA: If you’re looking for a potentially very profitable NHL future bet, you may want to lay a little scratch on Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Entering Game 2 Thursday, Verhaeghe was second to only Connor McDavid in points with seven, and was tied for third in goals (6), with Leon Draisaitl, Ryan O’Reilly and T.J. Oshie. Currently he’s at +7000.

COL: So what really happened with the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly?

Vegas: Is Barry Trotz really a candidate to become the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights?

SJS: Former San Jose Sharks forward and 2006 Stanley Cup Champion (Carolina Hurricanes), Ray Whitney is interviewing for the open GM spot with the San Jose Sharks.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Should the Montreal Canadiens pursue Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala on the NHL trade market?

Calgary: Matthew Tkachuk was a beast for the Calgary Flames in their 9-6 Game 1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL

Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter and New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant have been name finalists for the Jack Adams Award.