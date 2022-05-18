Bruins Daily: Could Toews Replace Bergeron? Will DeBrusk Stay?

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will either re-sign with the Bruins or retire. Could Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews replace him if he retires?

Will Jake DeBrusk rescind his trade request from the Boston Bruins?

That, trade and free agent rumors and the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron has confirmed to the media that he will either retire from the NHL or re-up with the Boston Bruins.

If the Boston Bruins captain decides to retire, could Jonathan Toews serve as a (EXPENSIVE!) stop gap at center until the Bruins figure out a longer term solution?

Given how he played and the faith Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy showed in him down the stretch and in the playoffs, could Jake DeBrusk rescind his trade request?

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is set for offseason shoulder surgery and that should serve as another reminder to fans and media that jump all over players for their on-ice performance in the playoffs. Chances are, every single player in the playoffs is battling a nagging and sometimes serious injury by the time the Stanley Cup Playoffs start and they should be applauded for trying to tough it out for their team.

For all those who were ripping Matt Grzelcyk, it's always a smart idea to wait until a NHL team is bounced from playoffs and injury list comes out so you don't look stupid: https://t.co/IP6z7DUhfA — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) May 17, 2022

Did Anton Blidh request a trade from the Boston Bruins?

Can we just change the Frank J. Selke Trophy to The Patrice Begeron-Cleary Trophy if the Boston Bruins center wins the award for a record-breaking fifth time?

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak and rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman are headed to Finland to play in the World Championships.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Is now-former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz about take over the bench for his hometown Winnipeg Jets?

Pitt: Potential unrestricted free agent Evgeni Malkin wants to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins but the potential unrestricted free agent won’t be lowballed.

Wash: It’s becoming painfully clear that Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom’s career is up in the air due to his nagging hip injury.

FLA: The Florida Panthers laid an absolute dud in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche overcame a strong performance from Jordan Binnington and beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime of Game 1.

Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone is set to have offseason back surgery after spending plenty of time on long-term injure reserve this past season.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are going to interview another original Sharks player, Ray Whitney, to replace original Shark Doug Wilson who stepped down last month as Sharks general manager.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: If Carey Price doesn’t return and play for the Montreal Canadiens next season, who could replace him as the No. 1 or 1A goalie for the Habs?

Calgary: Even if you’re not a Calgary Flames or Edmonton Oilers fan, if you’re not psyched for the Battle of Alberta series, are you really an NHL fan?

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t making any changes at the top. What’s the definition of insanity again?

Should NHL teams be forced to reveal player injuries and lineups if they’re partnering with betting sites?