Haggs: Retirement Signs Were There For Boston Bruins Bergeron |BHN+

The signs have been there all season for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

The 36-year-old made it a point on the very first day of Boston Bruins media availability way back in September to say he wasn’t going to sign a contract until the end of this season, and instead focused on being in the moment all year.

He never wavered when it came to leaving his hockey playing future in the, well, future and never really shied away from the possibility of retirement in his future. After all we’re talking about a player in Bergeron that’s going to turn 37 years old this summer and has logged some seriously heavy miles playing his 1,216 regular season games over the course of his 18-year NHL career since being the youngest player in the NHL back during the 2003-04 NHL season.