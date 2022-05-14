Connect with us

Murph’s Betting Picks Game 7 Bruins @ Hurricanes

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play a do or die Game 7 in just a bit here at PNC Arena but there’s still enough time to jump in and make some money on what promises to be a great finish to what’s been a thrilling series.

TIME: 4:30 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN360, TVAS

Betting: With the Boston Bruins the away team for Game 7, they’re once again the underdogs as they are yet to beat the Hurricanes on PNC Arena ice in the series. Can they flip the scrip? The read here is yes. Having players like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand who have been in this situation before will help and the former doesn’t seem ready for his hall of fame career to end just yet. Take the Boston Bruins in regulation at +185 and the UNDER 5.5 at -110.

For props, we’re on Boston Bruins wingers Jake DeBrusk (+270) and Craig Smith (+350) to score one goal or more and Charlie McAvoy to have two assists or more at +600.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, we like Seth Jarvis to score at +250.

Prediction: Bruins 3 Hurricanes 1

Here’s your lineups:

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic  – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Nick Foligno – Tomas Nosek – Curtis Lazar

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman  

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards:

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Max Domi — Vincent Trocheck — Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith – Ian Cole

Goalies:

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

