Murph’s Betting Picks Game 7 Bruins @ Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play a do or die Game 7 in just a bit here at PNC Arena but there’s still enough time to jump in and make some money on what promises to be a great finish to what’s been a thrilling series.

TIME: 4:30 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN360, TVAS

Betting: With the Boston Bruins the away team for Game 7, they’re once again the underdogs as they are yet to beat the Hurricanes on PNC Arena ice in the series. Can they flip the scrip? The read here is yes. Having players like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand who have been in this situation before will help and the former doesn’t seem ready for his hall of fame career to end just yet. Take the Boston Bruins in regulation at +185 and the UNDER 5.5 at -110.

For props, we’re on Boston Bruins wingers Jake DeBrusk (+270) and Craig Smith (+350) to score one goal or more and Charlie McAvoy to have two assists or more at +600.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, we like Seth Jarvis to score at +250.

Prediction: Bruins 3 Hurricanes 1

Here’s your lineups:

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Nick Foligno – Tomas Nosek – Curtis Lazar

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards:

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Max Domi — Vincent Trocheck — Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith – Ian Cole

Goalies:

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov