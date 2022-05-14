Murph's Picks
Murph’s Betting Picks Game 7 Bruins @ Hurricanes
The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play a do or die Game 7 in just a bit here at PNC Arena but there’s still enough time to jump in and make some money on what promises to be a great finish to what’s been a thrilling series.
TIME: 4:30 PM ET
TV: NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN360, TVAS
Betting: With the Boston Bruins the away team for Game 7, they’re once again the underdogs as they are yet to beat the Hurricanes on PNC Arena ice in the series. Can they flip the scrip? The read here is yes. Having players like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand who have been in this situation before will help and the former doesn’t seem ready for his hall of fame career to end just yet. Take the Boston Bruins in regulation at +185 and the UNDER 5.5 at -110.
For props, we’re on Boston Bruins wingers Jake DeBrusk (+270) and Craig Smith (+350) to score one goal or more and Charlie McAvoy to have two assists or more at +600.
For the Carolina Hurricanes, we like Seth Jarvis to score at +250.
Prediction: Bruins 3 Hurricanes 1
Here’s your lineups:
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith
Nick Foligno – Tomas Nosek – Curtis Lazar
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort- Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:
Forwards:
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Max Domi — Vincent Trocheck — Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Defensemen:
Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith – Ian Cole
Goalies:
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov