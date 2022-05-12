Bruins Daily: Lindholm Back For Bruins; Boudreau Shedding Interim Tag?

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm should be ‘good to go’ for the Bruins in Game 6 at TD Garden Thursday night.

Is Bruce Boudreau about to be named official head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are likely going to get Hampus Lindholm back in their do-or-die Game 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday at TD Garden.

Can the Boston Bruins hold serve on home ice at TD Garden Thursday and then break the trend of home team wins in this series for Game 7?

After he unraveled and hurt his teammates in Game 4, Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo – unfortunately for Boston Bruins fans and decent human beings – matched his talking on the ice with a goal and two assists.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Could Lane Lambert and Mitch Korn end up with promotions with the New York Islanders or be dismissed?

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins had a bad night Wednesday. Not only did they blow a two-goal lead and lose Game 5 5-3, allowing the New York Rangers to force a Game 6 Friday in Pittsburgh, but they lost captain Sidney Crosby to an injury in the second period.

Philly: Who will the Philadelphia Flyers pick with the fifth overall pick at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

Wash: The Washington Capitals let a golden opportunity to head home up 3-2 in the series slip away in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

FLA: ‘The Comeback Cats’ did it again as the Florida Panthers staged another comeback to take a 3-2 series lead over the Caps.

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Mo Seider is a 2022 Calder Trophy finalist and favorite.

Colorado: Could the Colorado Avalanche get rusty from the break they earned by sweeping the Nashville Predators?

Vegas: As a result of the NHL Draft Lottery, the Vegas Golden Knights won’t be able to pick until the 48th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks are yet to zero in on anyone to be their next general manager.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman had quite the reaction to the Montreal Canadiens winning the NHL Draft Lottery.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in their first round series.

VAN: In an exclusive interview with Vancouver Hockey Now, Vancouver Canucks interim head coach Bruce Boudreau essentially confirms he’ll be back as Canucks head coach next season.

NHL

After blowing Game 5 on home ice, the Edmonton Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse facing elimination in Game 6 in Los Angeles.

As mentioned above, Red Wings rookie defenseman Mo Seider is a Calder Trophy finalist. he is joined by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting and Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.