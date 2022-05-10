Game 5: Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes Lines, Betting Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Stanley Cup playoff preview:

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, 107 pts) vs Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8-116 pts) in Game 5 of their first round series with the series tied at two games apiece.

After their best performance of not just this playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes but of the entire season series with the Canes in a 5-2 Game 4 victory, the Boston Bruins will try to pull ahead in the series for the first time. If they can accomplish that tall task on the road, they will return to Boston with a chance to clinch the series in Game 6 on Thursday at TD Garden and advance to the second round for a third straight season.

TIME: 7 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN360, TVAS2

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will once again have a depleted blue line as they’re still missing their two best defensemen in Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

-Brad Marchand has three goals and five assists in his last two games.

-Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has three assists in his last three games.

-David Pastrnak has a goal and an assist in each of his last two games.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

-The Hurricanes have gone 2-for-22 on the power play thus far this series and 0-for-10 over the last two games.

-The Hurricanes have won 10 consecutive first round playoff games at PNC Arena.

-New Public Enemy No. 1 for Boston Bruins fans and Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo leads the Canes in points and assists with five helpers in four games.

-Nino Niederreiter leads his team with three goals in four games.

Betting Picks and Prediction:

The Bruins have reversed the script and are now cooking dinner in the collective kitchen of the Carolina Hurricanes after the Canes completely unraveled in Game 4. They also exposed Antti Raanta’s rebound control and struggles down low around the net. Let’s go with the Boston Bruins to win Game 5 in REGULATION at +200 and the UNDER 6 at EVEN money.

Prediction: Bruins 4 Hurricanes 1

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Tomáš Nosek

Nick Foligno – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly- Josh Brown

Derek Forbort – Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards:

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Max Domi — Vincent Trocheck — Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith – Ian Cole

Goalies:

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov