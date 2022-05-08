Marchand Appears To Call DeAngelo A ‘Racist’ In Bruins 5-2 Win

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand is officially renting space in the head of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

As time was winding down in the first period of the Bruins’ 5-2 series-tying Game 4 win at TD Garden Sunday, Marchand and DeAngelo got into it in a scrum in the corner to the right of Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta. As the siren sounded and the teams started to exit for the first intermission, Marchand and DeAngelo kept yapping as they were separated by the officials. DeAngelo then pointed to his nose in jest of Marchand’s rather large beak and Marchand chirped back:

“You’re a racist, you’re a F!$*&%G racist.”

Marchand then turned to the ref escorting him away and said “He is.”

“You’re a fucking racist” ~ Brad Marchand to Tony DeAngelo pic.twitter.com/RgkBGc4ZDr — x – Hannah (@babybergy37_) May 8, 2022

Marchand was asked about the exchange following the game and simply said with a smirk:

“I was just asking him if he he had a good Mother’s Day.”

Give Marchand credit because he definitely did his research on the controversial Hurricanes defenseman who was essentially kicked off the New York Rangers last season, getting bought after six games and getting into a physical altercation with former teammates and Rangers goalie Alexander Georgiev. However, the racists chirp from Brad Marchand dates back to DeAngelo’s junior hockey days when was suspended twice during his junior career in the OHL, for violating the league’s policy covering “homophobic, racist, and sexist language” and abuse of officials.

Tony DeAngelo also became a large advocate for the false claims that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 Presidential Election over now-President Joe Biden. He constantly retweeted Qanon theories and claims as well and supported the events on Jan. 6, 2021. In addition to that, he claimed that COVID was just a big ‘media scare’

After he was signed by the Hurricanes prior to this season, Tony DeAngelo said that he had learned his lessons and pledged to be a team player.

“I think as you get older and more mature … a lot of the stuff that’s happened in my career has stemmed from emotions, from being competitive. There’s never been any off-ice problems or anything like that. I’ve made some mistakes along the way, obviously, stuff that I regretted,” DeAngelo said. “And now, I have to prove it to the Hurricanes. I told them I’m not going to let them down and I’m a man of my word.”

He also addressed the racial and homophobic claims.

“It’s never happened again. I was regretful of it,” DeAngelo said of the slur. “I’m still friends with that guy and took the time to apologize to him. I did what I had to do there, went to some [sports psychology] counseling classes back then. It was in the heat of the moment of the game, and I wish I could take it back. It hasn’t happened again and it will not happen again.”

Well, in Game 4 against the Boston Bruins, the old Tony DeAngelo returned as after that exchange with Marchand, the Hurricanes defenseman unraveled and basically lost his marbles. With his team up 2-1 on the Bruins and seemingly in control of a game that could’ve given them a commanding 3-1 series lead, DeAngelo cross-checked Bruins forward Curtis Lazar and then kept going after him, eventually punching him in the face. Lazar even asked him after what he was doing.

Then as Marchand went in alone to seal the game with an empty-netter at 19:25 of the third period, Tony DeAngelo threw his stick at the Bruins winger who had five points (2g, 3a) in the game.

There was no word yet if DeAngelo will receive any kind of supplemental discipline for his behavior in Game 4 but one thing is for sure, he’s hurting his teammates again.