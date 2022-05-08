Bruins Daily: McAvoy Out, Bruins Look For Mother’s Day Magic

The most famous win and moment in Boston Bruins history came on Mother’s Day 1970 in Game 4 on a Sunday afternoon, 52 years ago this Tuesday. Can the Bruins earn another big playoff win Sunday afternoon on Mother’s Day 2022?

They’re going to need that magic after finding out they’ll be without Charlie McAvoy for Games 4 and 5.

Jeremy Swayman passed his first real Stanley Cup Playoffs test; can he SWAY the series in the favor of the Boston Bruins on Sunday in Game 4?

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Can Jeremy Swayman sway the series and momentum in the favor of the Boston Bruins in Game 4?

Here’s your game preview and betting picks for Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins finally got some secondary scoring and took a 2-1 series lead over the New York Rangers with a 7-4 win in Game 3.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers signed 6-foot-7, 205-pound goalie Ivan Fedotov to a one-year, entry level deal Saturday.

Wash: Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov earned his first win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and helped the Caps beat the Florida Panthers in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

FLA: The Florida Panthers may be down 2-1 in the series to the Capitals but our man in FLA, George Richards says it’s way too early to count them out.

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings prospect goalie Sebastian Cossa is shining in the WHL Playoffs.

Colorado: Thankfully Darcy Kuemper is going to be OK after taking a stick to the eye in a 7-3 win for the Colorado Avalanche over the Nashville Predators in Game 3.

San Jose: There’s plenty of former San Jose Sharks battling for the Stanley Cup this spring.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now did an in-depth 2022 NHL Draft prospect rankings.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames suddenly find themselves in a 2-1 series hole to the Dallas Stars after a 4-2 loss in Game 3.

NHL

Per NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, the Ottawa Senators are not for sale as of now.

Rumors that Mark Scheifele asked out from the Winnipeg Jets, appear to be just that, rumors.

Looks like the NHLPA need thicker skin and the New Jersey Devils have no idea how to fix the bleep-show they’ve become once again.

Last but not least, Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom, my ex-wife, the mother of my my daughter and all Mom’s out there! We are all nothing without you. Thank you for your love!