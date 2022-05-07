Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Beat Canes; Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins are back in their series with the Carolina Hurricanes after a 4-2 win in Game 3 at TD Garden.

The Perfection Line is once again shining and leading for the Boston Bruins.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman made the timely saves and the Boston Bruins answered the bell in Game 3 with a 4-2 win that cut the Carolina Hurricanes’s series lead to 2-1. It was a gut-check win for a Bruins team that was lost in Games 1 and 2.

The Perfection Line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak was reunited and they didn’t disappoint in Game 3.

A scary incident occurred 14:53 into the second period of Game 3 after David Pastrnak scored a powerplay goal to give the Boston Bruins a 3-1 lead. A glass pane was knocked loose and fell on the timekeeper who ended up getting rushed to the hospital.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal will be heading to the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland.

Pitt: Could Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry return to play in his team’s Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the New York Rangers?

Philly: He may not be wearing the C as he did with the Philadelphia Flyers, but Claude Giroux is playing like another captain for the Florida Panthers.

Wash: The Washington Capitals may have lost Game 2 but they accomplished one goal of at least splitting on the road in the first two games against the Florida Panthers. Can they capitalize at home in Game 3 Saturday?

FLA: Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is coming up clutch for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings will have an even younger roster next season.

Colorado: For the best Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs talk, listen to the ‘Can’t Hear What Jeremy Is Saying’ Podcast.

San Jose: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek is accusing the San Jose Sharks of lying to him about his lack of playing time this past season.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have the best chance at the top pick at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal and also have another first rounder. Did general manager Kent Hughes hint at whom they may take?

Calgary: The Calgary Flames aren’t going to feel sorry for themselves after their Game 2 loss.

NHL

Former Boston Bruins and current St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug left in the first period of his team’s 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury and did not return.

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ depth showed up in a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3.