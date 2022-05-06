Scary Accident With TD Garden Timekeeper During Game 3

BOSTON – A scary scene played out in the second period at TD Garden as the off-ice official timekeeper, Joe Foley, appeared to be knocked out cold by the penalty boxes when a giant pane of glass fell on his head. Replays showed the frightening incident, but it was unclear whether it was caused by fans pounding the glass around the penalty boxes shortly after David Pastrnak scored a power play goal to give the Boston Bruins a 3-1 lead in the middle period.

I hope he’s okay.

That’s scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/YzlnlkyO8n — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) May 7, 2022

It was unclear what exactly had happened as medical officials rushed a stretcher over by the TD Garden penalty boxes midway through the second, but video replays showed exactly what happened before the off-ice official was ultimately wheeled off the ice to stick taps and well-wishes from the Boston Bruins players.

The Bruins check on the injured off-ice official as he’s stretchered off the ice. pic.twitter.com/vlCBTyrrdr — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 7, 2022

More on this as it develops, but the Boston Bruins sent along their best wishes to the timekeeper as transported to Mass General Hospital for further treatment.