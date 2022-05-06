Game 3: Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes Lines, Betting Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Stanley Cup playoff preview:

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, 107 pts) vs Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8-116 pts) in Game 3 of their first round series with Carolina up 1-0 in the series.

The Boston Bruins are back at TD Garden trying to dig out of a 0-2 series hole after losing the first two games of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series to the Caroline Hurricanes in Raleigh on Monday and Wednesday.

TIME: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSSO, SN360, TVAS2

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins head coach is switching things up for Game 3 in an effort to spark his club and get back into this series. On Thursday, Cassidy announced that he would be switching to goalie Jeremy Swayman instead of Linus Ullmark who allowed eight goals on 57 shots in the first two games of the series. Ullmark exits the lineup at 0-2 with a 4.16 GAA and .860 save percentage. This will be Swayman’s first career start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Boston Bruins rookie did however make one playoff appearance in relief of Tuukka Rask last season and took the loss. His playoff stats are 0-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .667 save percentage.

-The Boston Bruins will also have a different look up front as the Perfection line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak will be reunited. Veteran Chris Wagner will also draw in for Trent Frederic.

-Patrice Bergeron (2) and Taylor Hall (1) have the only goals for the Boston Bruins through two games in this series.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

-Hurricanes rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov will start for the Carolina Huricanes in Game 3. The 22-year-old relieved Antti Raanta 7:47 into Game 2 and stopped 30 of 32 shots.

-The Hurricanes have been getting plenty of offense from the backend. Tony DeAngelo (3 A) and Jaccob Slavin (2 A) combined for five points in Game 2. DeAngelo actually leads the team with four points as he had an assist in Game 1 as well.

-Nino Niederreiter has been a goal-scoring beast for the Canes and leads the team with three goals in two games.

Betting Picks and Prediction: With the Perfection Line reunited, the common sense prop bets are on Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak to register some points so definitely check that out but be prepared as there won’t be much value. The read here is that the focus will be on them so that could free up the middle six forward core. …or even the fourth line. Enter The Mayor Of Walpole Chris Wagner to score at +1400! That means if you throw down $100 on Wagner to light the lamp, you win a whopping $1400!

Prediction: Bruins 4 Hurricanes 2

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – Jake DeBrusk

Tomáš Nosek – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Nick Foligno – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner

Defense:

Mike Reilly – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards:

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Max Domi — Vincent Trocheck — Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter — Derek Stepan — Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Defensemen:

Jaccob Slavin — Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Ian Cole — Ethan Bear

Goalies:

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta