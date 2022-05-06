Bruins Daily: Sway Day For Game 3; Lindholm Out; Stanley Cup Playoffs

It will be Sway Day for the Boston Bruins in Game 3 as they try to get back into their series with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Are the Carolina Hurricanes bigger and badder than the Boston Bruins?

That and all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are switching to Jeremy Swayman in goal for Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Hampus Lindholm for Game 3.

Not only are the Carolina Hurricanes blowing the Boston Bruins away with their speed and depth, but they’ve been bigger and badder than the Bruins in this series. Will the likes of Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic answer the bell?

Maybe if the Boston Bruins played with a lead for once, they would be able to finally beat the Carolina Hurricanes?

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders prospect Aatu Räty is adjusting to North American hockey and life with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL.

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins lost the special teams battle and as a result, lost Game 2 to the New York Rangers 5-2.

Philly: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Samuel Morin has been forced to retire thanks to injuries.

Wash: The Washington Capitals were without forward Tom Wilson for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers and it showed.

FLA: Could Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers go down as the best trade of the 2021-22 season?

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings prospect Riley Barber is headed to the World Championships for USA Hockey.

Colorado: Was losing the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery the best thing to ever happen to the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas: Who won’t be back with the Vegas Golden Knights next season?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Haverhill, MA native Jordan Harris and Hopkinton, MA native Sean Farrell, both Montreal Canadiens prospects are headed to the IIHF World Championships in Finland.

Calgary: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was being a bleep-disturber as usual but the Dallas Stars din’t bite and beat the Flames 2-0 in Game 2 to even their series.

Vancouver: Could the Vancouver Canucks trade J.T. Miller to the New Jersey Devils for the Devils’ first round pick at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

NHL

Shane Wright was still No. 1 in the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau final rankings for the 2022 NHL Entry draft Thursday.

Is Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid playing the best hockey of his career right now?