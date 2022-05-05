Haggs: Boston Bruins In Big, Bad Trouble Vs. Carolina Hurricanes |BHN+

The Boston Bruins are in big and bad trouble in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Certainly, there won’t be any seismic damage done in the series until the home team loses on their own ice, but the Bruins have looked a step slow and unable to win the necessary battles while falling down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series with a 5-2 loss at PNC Arena on Wednesday night.

Worse still, the Boston Bruins look like they’ve lost defenseman Hampus Lindholm after he was left dazed and confused by a punishing Andrei Svechnikov hit behind the Boston net in the second period of the loss. And the Bruins didn’t exactly make Svechnikov pay for taking a vicious, albeit clean, run at the Boston Bruins D-man while losing enough discipline to the point where the Hurricanes finished with nine power plays in the game.

Hampus Lindholm needs help getting off the ice after this hit from Andrei Svechnikov. pic.twitter.com/kiHjVBTym6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 5, 2022

The Boston Bruins do deserve some credit for clawing back and making it a game behind a pair of goals that equaled Boston’s previous offensive output in 12 periods of play against the stingy Hurricanes this season, but they also know their backs are against the wall down 0-2 to a hockey club that’s had answers for them all year.