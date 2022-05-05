Murph's Take
Murph’s Take: Hurricanes’ Speed, Depth, Killing Bruins
Here’s my take on another lopsided loss for the Boston Bruins to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Hurricanes got two goals a piece from Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter and 30 saves from rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in a 5-2 win that put them up 2-0 in the series.
The series will now shift back to TD Garden in Boston for Game 3 on Friday night (7 PM ET) and Sunday (12:30 PM) but if the Boston Bruins don’t find a way to keep up with the speed of the Carolina Hurricanes and counter their ferocious forecheck, this series could be over Sunday. As I’ve said before, the Hurricanes have been champing at the bit to get another shot at the Boston Bruins in the playoffs after the Bruins sent them home in two of the last three seasons. That revenge factor has shown because the Hurricanes have played with way more purpose and passion.
The result has been the Canes out-scoring the Bruins 10-3 so far in the series. Combined with the regular season, the Hurricanes have gone 5-0 against the Boston Bruins and outscored them 26-4. The Bruins have had no answer for the constant presence the Canes have had in front of the net and on the flip side, the way the Hurricanes have pushed the Bruins to the outside and prevented them from getting to the interior.
One thing to look for in Game 3 is if the Bruins stop trying to react to the Hurricanes’ game and just play their own game. At times, the Carolina Hurricanes have been over-aggressive on the attack or trying to create an attack. If the Bruins can read the gaps that’s creating, they could turn them into odd-man rushes the other way. It will be interesting to see how head coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff adjust to this in Game 3.
What will also be interesting is whether or not Cassidy sticks with Linus Ullmark between the pipes or switches to rookie Jeremy Swayman? Ullmark was average at best again in Game 2, allowing four goals on 33 shots. Cassidy even called him out after the game saying “It would be nice if we got a timely save once in a while.”
We will also have to see how the Boston Bruins compensate for the expected loss of defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who left late in the second period after being in the receiving end of a vicious high hit from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov. There was no update on his status after the game except that ‘he’s no doing well’
the bruins are done
old men against young more skilled men series was over in game one.
bruins need to bring in some bigger d men for game 3, why trade for depth if the team has no intention of using them, for gods sake, sit grez and frederic. this team is not showing any snarl and cassidy has let the canes push them around which likely lead to lindholm injury, with shenetskov taking liberities out there like a wild banshie and no response for 2 games… nothing to lose if you bring up brown and lewington now that lindholm looks like he’s out. cassidy should try moving marchand down to 2nd line, go with, hall, bergy,… Read more »
Bruins “Pussy’s” The Old time Bruins must be so ashamed of this team! #37 takes out our #1 D Lindholm then came close to taking out McAvoy and the two homers have swallowed their whistles and have a ridicules’ call on Carlo. B’s Owner and Management need to talk to the NHL the “on ice officials are an embarrassment. #37 needs to be given a message!!!! The series is over – hit #37 #37#37.