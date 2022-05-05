Bruins And Canes With Different Takes On Pastrnak-Raanta Collision

The Carolina Hurricanes appeared to be galvanized after the David Pastrnak goalie interference penalty 7:47 into their 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins that gave them a 2-0 series lead.

The Hurricanes would score twice before the first period ended and then again 1:10 into the second period before Patrice Bergeron cut the lead to 3-1 14:57 into the middle frame. The temperature of the game physically, rose to levels reminiscent of the former Hartford Whalers’ battles with the Boston Bruins back in the Adams Division days and had PNC Arena rocking until the final siren.

David Pastrnak collides with Antti Raanta, and the goaltender's leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/valxs95VtP — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2022

As expected, following the game, there were two very different takes on the Pastrnak penalty from Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour and Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. When asked whether the hit was dirty, the former was convinced it was a cheap shot by Pastrnak and intent to injure.

“What do you think?” Brind’Amour responded. “It can’t get any more obvious.”

When asked the same question though, Cassidy made a valid point in defending his star winger:

“It’s David Pastrnak. You think he’s gonna run — we’re on the power play. He’s trying to chase down a puck. You think his intention is to — that’s why they changed it from a 5 to a 2. His foot caught his pad. He’s trying to block the clear and get out of the way,” Cassidy said almost laughing at the suggestion his star winger was trying to injure Raanta.

Regardless of Pasrtnak’s intentions on the play, it was clear that it gave the Hurricanes a pack mentality they applied to a game plan that was already giving the Bruins fits.

“We’re not going to be pushed around, I guarantee that,” Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo, (three assists), said. “But I thought we did a really good job of being disciplined after the whistles. I thought we were staying out of the stuff they want to try to pull us into it, and we went to power plays instead.”