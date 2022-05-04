Murph’s Bruins-Hurricanes Game 2 Picks: Overtime Anyone?

The Boston Bruins will try and even their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series with the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 Wednesday night (7 PM ET, NESN, BSSO, ESPN, SN360, TVAS2) in front of what promises to be another rocking PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 in Game 1 and have now beat the Bruins in four straight games (counting the regular season). The Canes have outscored the Bruins 21-2 in those four games as the Black and Gold struggle to find a way to break free from a suffocating forecheck by the Hurricanes.

The Boston Bruins did have a strong start in Game 1 as they were out-shooting the Canes 14-5 with five minutes left in the opening frame and went into the second period tied 0-0. However, the Hurricanes got two goals within 2:10 midway through the second period and while the Bruins cut the lead to 2-1 early in the third period, the Hurricanes. answered back right away to make it 3-1 en route to the 5-1 win.

The read here is that the Boston Bruins, who have been a great bounce back team this season, will come out and have a strong start again but this time take a lead into the first period.

“I think since I’ve been here, part of the culture in the room is we don’t let things slide,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said of his team’s comeback abilities. “I think it’s a mindset, in the regular season especially, we don’t let things compound as far as losing games consecutive. It’s our mentality to get back on track right away and we tend to do a good job at that. Obviously in the playoffs, it’s even more crucial to get back on track faster so that’s the objective tonight. I think there was enough good stuff from last game to pull and draw some inspiration on what can do more, and then obviously there’s learning opportunities for everything else. So, I’m just really excited for tonight.”

That being said, this Carolina Hurricanes attack is too strong and precise to contain for a full 60 and this game is going to go past this 60, with the Hurricanes gaining a 2-0 series lead thanks to an overtime win.

Bets:

Bruins first period (-110)

Hurricanes MONEY LINE (-120)

DRAW (+295)

Prediction Game 2: Hurricanes 3 Bruins 2 (OT)

Prediction Series: Canes in 5