Bruins Daily: Changes For The Bruins But Not In Net; Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins will stay the course between the pipes for Game 2 but make some changes on the blue line.

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin made 79 stops but the Rangers still lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in triple overtime.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

There will be no goalie switch for the Boston Bruins in Game 2 as Bruce Cassidy is sticking with Linus Ullmark.

There will however be some changes on the blue line for the Boston Bruins in Game 2. Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk are switching spots.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Should New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin have been awarded save of the year?

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins won a triple overtime winner in Game 1 of their series with the New York Rangers

Philly: Once again, the disgrace of a rumor site, Hockey Buzz threw bleep at the wall and it didn’t stick. This time a Philadelphia Flyers rumor was flat out denied!

Wash: The Washington Capitals gave the Florida Panthers a taste of what it takes to win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it’s not the style of hockey that led to the President’s Trophy for the Panthers.

Florida: Here’s the Florida Panthers side of their 4-2 Game 1 loss to the Caps.

Detroit: Will Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sign a contract extension this summer?

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche thumped the Nashville Predators 7-2 in Game 1 of their series.

Vegas: So what will the offseason for the Vegas Golden Knights entail?

San Jose: San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer is aging like a fine wine?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: So why wasn’t Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber moved at the NHL Trade Deadline?

Calgary: The Calgary Flames won a Daryl Sutter type game 1-0 over the Dallas Stars in Game 1.

Vancouver: Will Bruce Boudreau be back as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended for one game and will miss Game 2 tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here’s the perspective from the New York Rangers on their Game 1 loss to the Penguins.