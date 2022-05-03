Haggs: Same Old Story Played Out For Boston Bruins Vs. Canes |BHN+

The Boston Bruins were quick to say over the last week that things would be different than they were during the regular season when it came to facing down the Carolina Hurricanes in the postseason.

At this point everybody knows the Bruins were spanked in all three regular season games by the Hurricanes and got outscored by an astounding 16-1 margin, but the Black and Gold hadn’t faced Carolina since mid-February shortly after the B’s began piecing their overall game together this season.

It was also well before the Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks, who was brought in to be a difference-maker against teams like the Hurricanes looking to pressure opponents into mistakes.

Unfortunately for the Boston Bruins, things didn’t wind up looking all that different as the Boston Bruins dropped a 5-1 decision to the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their first round series at PNC Arena on Monday night. The opening playoff defeat means the Bruins have been outscored by a 21-2 margin in four meetings between these two Eastern Conference clubs this season, and there’s really no reason to believe things are going to be vastly different over the balance of a seven game playoff series. Maybe the Boston Bruins can win a game or two to make it a series, but once again the B’s were left ruing missed offensive chances and unable to hold back the Hurricanes attack.